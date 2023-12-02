Minot High gymnastics back on the mat after fourth-place state finish

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot High gymnastics team began its season Friday at the Dickinson Invitational.

The Majettes finished fourth as a team at last year’s state championship meet.

Sometimes gymnastics can be overlooked in sports coverage because it doesn’t have the history of basketball, hockey or wrestling in Minot.

But don’t let the leotards, smiles and sparkles fool you.

Gymnasts say the sport requires the same intensity and focus that any other athlete requires.

“It is a very competitive sport. There are so many different events that you compete in. You have to have a very different set of skills. You have to compete at practices as much as you do at a meet,” said Haley Conklin, a junior at Minot High.

Last season, Haley and Keira Davis were both honored on all-state teams.

“Gymnastics is good for your mental health and physical health. It helps you get stronger mentally to do harder things, like in school. Your physical health, because you’re here for like three hours a day so you get really strong,” said Keira Davis, a sophomore at Minot High.

The Majettes finished in second place at the Dickinson Invite Friday night.

Haley Conklin placed fifth as an individual in the all-around category.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.