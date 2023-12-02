Minot accountant opening; explaining the seasons of accounting for local government

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has an opening for an accountant.

City Finance Director David Lakefield says their team of seven has now become six because of an internal promotion.

He added what they do has a lot of moving pieces that the others adapt to.

He said they work with all the departments on planning and making sure projects are on budget.

“It’s kind of like seasons. We start out at the beginning of the year going through our audit and finalizing the prior year. We get that done right away in the spring, and then we move into budget season,” said Lakefield.

During the fall, he said they move to sell a bond or other types of financial activities.

