Minot accountant opening; explaining the seasons of accounting for local government

City of Minot accounting
City of Minot accounting(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot has an opening for an accountant.

City Finance Director David Lakefield says their team of seven has now become six because of an internal promotion.

He added what they do has a lot of moving pieces that the others adapt to.

He said they work with all the departments on planning and making sure projects are on budget.

“It’s kind of like seasons. We start out at the beginning of the year going through our audit and finalizing the prior year. We get that done right away in the spring, and then we move into budget season,” said Lakefield.

During the fall, he said they move to sell a bond or other types of financial activities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Washington, Richard Mallard and Kyle Berg arrested
Three arrested in Bismarck for dealing fentanyl
A potential customer scrolling through DoorDash on their phone
DoorDash adding new feature that allows drivers to see if you tip
House expels GOP Rep. George Santos
North Dakota, Montana Representatives react to George Santos expulsion
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
Traffic Crash
Four teens injured in crash off cliff in Mandan near Missouri River

Latest News

Airplane landing at Sidney Airport
Tester: eastern Montana airports to see grant funding through infrastructure act
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
EPA announces new environmental methane standards; Senator John Hoeven reacts
Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty
Emergency crews battle Bismarck garage fire
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of North 16th Street
WATCH: Emergency crews respond to Bismarck garage fire
Courtesy: Richelle Moriarty
Emergency crews respond to Bismarck garage fire