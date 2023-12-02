Garrison revives the spirit of Dickens in 30th annual festival

GARRISON, N.D. (KMOT) – The town of Garrison has transformed into the era of Charles Dickens!

It’s the 30th annual Dickens Village Festival.

The double-decker “Elizabus” driver is getting the ride ready, and the horse and full carriage are galloping down Main Street.

Event Director Amber Klingbeil said they have indoor activities Saturday including a play called “The Little Merman” and The Beatles will come to the theater.

“A Christmas Carol” play is sold out for Saturday but tickets are still available for next Saturday, December 9.

“We all dress up and we have our food vendors, and we have our Piccadilly Square and every single year we just keep trying to add to it and make it a more enjoyable experience for everybody,” said Klingbeil.

The festival will last this Friday and Saturday as well as next week, and there’s a 10 percent discount for first responders.

Visit their website for a full schedule.

