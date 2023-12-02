Garrison revives the spirit of Dickens in 30th annual festival

30th annual Dickens Village Festival
30th annual Dickens Village Festival(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRISON, N.D. (KMOT) – The town of Garrison has transformed into the era of Charles Dickens!

It’s the 30th annual Dickens Village Festival.

The double-decker “Elizabus” driver is getting the ride ready, and the horse and full carriage are galloping down Main Street.

Event Director Amber Klingbeil said they have indoor activities Saturday including a play called “The Little Merman” and The Beatles will come to the theater.

“A Christmas Carol” play is sold out for Saturday but tickets are still available for next Saturday, December 9.

“We all dress up and we have our food vendors, and we have our Piccadilly Square and every single year we just keep trying to add to it and make it a more enjoyable experience for everybody,” said Klingbeil.

The festival will last this Friday and Saturday as well as next week, and there’s a 10 percent discount for first responders.

Visit their website for a full schedule.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.
Bismarck Police asking for help locating missing man
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing

Latest News

16th Street SW in Minot
Public updated on upcoming improvements to 16th Street SW in Minot
Minot flood control construction
Minot holds off on bond sales ahead of flood control efforts
Customers looking at Stan's Supermarket Wishek sausage
Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase brings out Wishek sausage and family tradition
Audit of Lewis & Clark Schools
State auditor completes citizen-requested audit of Lewis & Clark Schools; no significant concerns