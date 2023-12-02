Four teens injured in crash off cliff in Mandan near Missouri River

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Four teenagers from Mandan were left with injuries after driving off a cliff near the old Heskett Power Station around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old was driving an SUV with three passengers at a high rate of speed east on 38th Street just north of Mandan. The Highway Patrol says she went over the railroad tracks, into the parking area and to the stairway where she lost control of the SUV causing it to slide through a barbed wire fence and off the cliff down towards the Missouri River.

The SUV dropped off the cliff about 50 feet while rolling on the way down. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle, and three of the teenagers had to be transported to local hospitals. None of them were wearing seatbelts, according to the crash report.

The SUV was removed from the shoreline by a crane. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Heskett Power Plant Stairway: picture for reference of the location of crash. (ND Highway Patrol)

