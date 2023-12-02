EPA announces new environmental methane standards; Senator John Hoeven reacts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden Administration on Saturday finalized standards to slash methane pollution in an attempt to combat climate pollution, according to the White House.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced its final rule to prevent an estimated 58 million tons of methane emissions from 2024 to 2038. That’s nearly 80% of our current output.

It said in the report that oil and natural gas operations are the nation’s largest industrial source of methane, calling the industry a climate “super pollutant.”

North Dakota Senator John Hoeven pushed back in a statement released following the EPA’s decision.

“Instead of unleashing more domestic energy production, the Biden Administration continues to put the handcuffs on our producers through burdensome and duplicative regulations,” Hoeven said. “This EPA rule will drive up energy costs for consumers and increase U.S. reliance on energy imports, including from adversarial foreign nations with little to no regard for environmental or labor standards. The Biden Administration needs to reverse course and start empowering energy and natural gas producers here at home, for the good of our economy and our national security.”

Earlier this year, Hoeven and the North Dakota delegation pushed back on the proposal, claiming its one-size-fits-all approach would force energy producers to shut down operations due to unworkable mandates. This in turn would harm the nation’s energy security; reduce revenues to states, tribes and local governments; and eliminate good-paying jobs.

Hoeven’s office says the EPA’s proposed rule has the same goal as the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC) of gas capture goals without providing the same regulatory flexibility.

