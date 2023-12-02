DNR reminds people to stay safe on early-season ice

ST PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – With ice forming on many Minnesota lakes, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public to stay safe when out on the ice.

“It’s a big shock to the body if you do fall through the ice. And so it’s always important to check and try to prevent actually falling in the water in the first place,” said Matt Paavola, a Conservation Officer with the Minnesota DNR.

Friday, the agency demonstrated several ice safety tips.

“We recommend that if you’re going to venture out on the ice to have at least four inches of new clear ice,” said Paavola.

Out on the ice, they recommend using an auger to bore through the ice, then measuring to make sure its thick enough. You can also use tools to chisel the ice in front of you to make sure the ice is solid.

Most importantly, maintaining proper life-saving equipment, such as a life jacket and ice picks, is vital.

“Ice picks can help you climb back up onto the ice in case you fall in there. It’s a good tool to help you get a grip on the ice and help you pull yourself out,” said Paavola.

They reminded the public that ice can often be unpredictable, especially this early in the season.

“People might think ice was safe one day, and then some sort of weather event occurs it might not be safe the next day. So we encourage people to check it every time you go out,” Paavola said.

“Every lake is very different. And so there are lots of conditions and factors in each lake that can change the condition. So it’s not just about the ice thickness,” said Nicole Biagi, ice safety coordinator for the DNR. “Water depth, the size the lake, the streams that might be flowing in or out, springs and aerators, all kinds of conditions. Even fish swimming around in the water can cause it to be different.”

The DNR recommends everyone heed any warning signs they might see, especially signs warning of thin ice.

They also advise parents to teach their kids about the dangers of thin ice.

“This time of year is when we do see kids, young kids, being curious about the ice and teenagers not necessarily knowing the risks of the ice and so it’s really important that parents talk [with them],” said Biagi.

If you are planning to go on the ice, make sure people know where you are and when you’re going.

If you see someone struggling on the ice, call 911 and throw them a rope from shore if possible.

