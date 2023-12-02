Alcohol a factor in Emmons County crash that left one with serious injuries

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A man from Linton was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday at 9:20 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 27-year-old was driving west on 89th Street SE, about eight miles west of Strasburg, when he lost control of his pickup and entered the ditch. He struck two culverts and numerous fence posts.

The Patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt and was transported via AirMed to a hospital in Bismarck. Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

