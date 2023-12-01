Vets disability ratings and percentages

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - One in four adults in the US have a disability, according to the Pew Research Center.

Emily Shuman, director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, said that about two million veterans have a service-connected disability, ranging from physical injuries to PTSD.

If you break it down, that means three percent of adult Americans with disabilities are veterans.

“The Veterans Administration looks at it as a disability rating, which is a little bit different than ADA, but those 2.1 million veterans have a disability rating of 70 percent or higher,” said Shuman.

She said the ADA protects veterans just like anyone with disabilities.

You can contact Rocky Mountain ADA Center at (719) 444-0268.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.