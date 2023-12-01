Three arrested in Bismarck for dealing fentanyl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested three men they say dealt fentanyl.

Authorities say during a search warrant on 33-year-old Kyle Berg’s home, they found him hiding in a small room behind a false wall in the basement.

19-year-old Richard Mallard and 20-year-old James Washington, both of Detroit, were also hiding in the house.

Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills. All three are charged with dealing fentanyl.

