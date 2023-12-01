Three arrested in Bismarck for dealing fentanyl

James Washington, Richard Mallard and Kyle Berg arrested
James Washington, Richard Mallard and Kyle Berg arrested(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested three men they say dealt fentanyl.

Authorities say during a search warrant on 33-year-old Kyle Berg’s home, they found him hiding in a small room behind a false wall in the basement.

19-year-old Richard Mallard and 20-year-old James Washington, both of Detroit, were also hiding in the house.

Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills. All three are charged with dealing fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.
Bismarck Police asking for help locating missing man
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing

Latest News

Drill crew pulls core sample at Tamarack exploration project.
Proposed ND nickel ore processing plant that will supply Tesla strikes deal to spend $115M in federal funds
Donald Trump's indictments
North Dakota, Montana attorney generals fighting against cases barring Donald Trump from election ballot
Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT
Senator Daines concerned over air marshals being sent to assist at southern border
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/01/2023