Those who serve: Bottineau’s veteran hub

Those Who Serve (sponsored by FirstLight Home Care)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D (KMOT) - Veterans’ halls play an important role in communities across North Dakota. They’re almost a second home for many veterans.

This week’s Those Who Serve explores a veterans’ hall in Bottineau that has become a hub for three veteran organizations.

This roof has brought together the local American Legion, AMVETS and VFW members and leaders.

“Our membership is bigger and better,” said Mae Streich with the VFW Auxiliary.

Heather Thompson, county veterans service officer, said all together, they have about 80 people in at least one of the organizations.

She said that apart from helping vets process their healthcare with the VA, they have a van program for those unable to drive to appointments.

“Most of them (veterans) are our drivers for us, and some do utilize it as well,” said Thompson.

When you enter the building, it’s common to see people with a cup of coffee during their pastime, and they play Bingo twice a month.

Bottineau veterans hall
Bottineau veterans hall(KMOT-TV)

Jim Dahle, a member of Velva Legion, said they’re lucky to have the building.

“The same people come every day. We call it a senior daycare center,” said Dahle.

Thompson said the hall was donated to them in 2015, but she said it doesn’t only belong to the veterans. It’s open to everyone and any community event.

“Boy scouts utilize it. A lot of church groups use it for suppers,” said Thompson.

Ron Bergman, finance officer for AMVETS and a Legion member, said his main project is putting up the flags.

“We put up 550 flags every Memorial Day and Veterans Day and we have four groups that go out,” said Bergman.

Streich said she comes here almost every day and makes coffee.

“During COVID, we had it open, we had it spaced out and a lot of people I think made it through by being able to come and yell at one another across the table,” said Streich.

Bringing those who served, and those who support them, under one roof.

They are open Monday thru Friday all day and Saturday, half of the day.

Find out more on their website.

