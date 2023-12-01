Senator Daines concerned over air marshals being sent to assist at southern border

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT
Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT(Michael Smith | Courtesy: Sen. Steve Daines)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - Republican lawmakers say they are concerned with the Biden Administration sending U.S. Air Marshalls to the southern border rather than covering flights.

During a Republican Senate Leadership press conference this week, Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, says diverting personnel is creating more problems than it’s solving. Daines says law enforcement at a Montana airport was unable to get an air marshal to shadow a violent person with a criminal background who needed to fly.

“Today, I’m sending a letter to [DHS] Secretary Mayorkas demanding answers. It’s not the only time that the Biden administration, in this unprecedented border crisis, has pulled resources from where they’re needed,” said Daines

Daines says as Congress looks to provide additional funding to the border, policy changes also need to be included.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing

Latest News

Drill crew pulls core sample at Tamarack exploration project.
Proposed ND nickel ore processing plant that will supply Tesla strikes deal to spend $115M in federal funds
Donald Trump's indictments
North Dakota, Montana attorney generals fighting against cases barring Donald Trump from election ballot
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 12/01/2023
Minot airport
North Dakota airline boarding numbers continue positive trend for October