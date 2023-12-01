Senator Daines concerned over air marshals being sent to assist at southern border

WASHINGTON (KUMV) - Republican lawmakers say they are concerned with the Biden Administration sending U.S. Air Marshalls to the southern border rather than covering flights.

During a Republican Senate Leadership press conference this week, Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, says diverting personnel is creating more problems than it’s solving. Daines says law enforcement at a Montana airport was unable to get an air marshal to shadow a violent person with a criminal background who needed to fly.

“Today, I’m sending a letter to [DHS] Secretary Mayorkas demanding answers. It’s not the only time that the Biden administration, in this unprecedented border crisis, has pulled resources from where they’re needed,” said Daines

Daines says as Congress looks to provide additional funding to the border, policy changes also need to be included.

