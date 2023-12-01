Sen. Hoeven pushes to advance Hector Airport expansion

Option for Hector International Airport terminal expansion
Option for Hector International Airport terminal expansion(Mead & Hunt)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sen. John Hoeven met with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and members of the Fargo Airport Authority to advance progress on the Hector International Terminal Expansion project.

Officials say the project costs an estimated $155 million. It includes expanding the current terminal building to nine gates, an apron expansion and a new parking garage with an elevated walkway.

The Senator is looking to lock down another $80 million in federal funding for the project, which is slated to begin in the spring of 2024.

“The Fargo-Moorhead region is rapidly growing, both in terms of population and in economic activity. This growth means greater demand for air service and the need for updates and added facilities at Hector International to ensure safe and efficient travel for the region’s residents,” said Hoeven. “We organized this meeting between FAA Airport Administrator Griffin and members of the Fargo Airport Authority to advance the terminal expansion project at Hector International.”

