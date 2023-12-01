Parking ramp assault in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say a woman was assaulted in a parking ramp in Downtown Fargo.

It happened around 9:30 pm on Nov. 30h, in a ramp located in the 200 block of 5th St. N.

Officials say a security guard called police to report the assault. The victim was taken to a hospital for her injuries, but they don’t seem to be life-threatening.

Fargo Police tell us the assault was not random, and there is no known threat to the public. A suspect has been identified but not located.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are investigating.

