Opponents want judge to declare Montana drag reading ban unconstitutional without requiring a trial

State Capitol building, Helena, Montana on blue background.
State Capitol building, Helena, Montana on blue background.(AP/KMVT composite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A group of people, organizations and businesses opposed to a law that restricts drag performances and bans drag reading events at public schools and libraries asked a federal judge to declare Montana’s law unconstitutional without requiring a trial.

“Motivated by an irrational and unevidenced moral panic, legislators took aim at drag performers and the LGBTQ+ community,” Upper Seven Law argued in its motion for a summary judgment filed late Tuesday. Such motions argue there is no dispute about the key facts of a case.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Morris granted a preliminary injunction blocking enforcement of the law last month, saying it targets free speech and expression and that the text of the law and its legislative history “evince anti-LGBTQ+ animus.”

“No evidence before the Court indicates that minors face any harm from drag-related events or other speech and expression critical of gender norms,” Morris wrote in the injunction.

The law was passed by the Republican-controlled 2023 Montana Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte as several states passed laws targeting drag performances. Montana was the only state to ban people dressed in drag from reading books to children at public schools and libraries, even if the performance does not include sexual content.

The plaintiffs argue that the law is an unconstitutional content- and viewpoint-based restriction on speech. They also argue it does not clearly define what actions are illegal, leading people to censor their own speech out of concern for violating the law.

The state of Montana argued last week that the plaintiffs don’t have any legal claims to make because “the State Defendants have taken no action to enforce or implement,” the law and the plaintiffs haven’t suffered any harm.

The law went into effect when it was signed on May 22.

On June 1, the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library canceled a talk about the history of LGBTQ+ Montanans because the speaker is transgender. Butte-Silver Bow County officials said they weren’t sure if holding the speech in the library would violate the law. Plaintiffs have modified or canceled events, as well, in order not to violate the law, court records state.

The law was first blocked by a temporary restraining order on July 28, in time for Montana Pride to hold its 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. The city had said it wasn’t sure it was able to issue a permit for the event because of the new law.

The state argues the law is meant to protect children from “indecent and inappropriate conduct” that is harmful to them. Montana law already protects minors from exposure to obscenities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.
Bismarck Police asking for help locating missing man
A lucky gambler from Texas won $1.3 million on a slot machine in Las Vegas.
Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Minot Public Schools logo
Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing

Latest News

FILE - The Stillwater Mining Company, the only platinum and palladium mine in the United...
Montana miner backs off expansion plans, lays off 100 due to lower palladium prices
FILE - In this June 11, 2014 file photo, longhorn cattle wander through the Theodore Roosevelt...
Agriculture officials confirm 25th case of cattle anthrax in North Dakota this year
James Washington, Richard Mallard and Kyle Berg arrested
Three arrested in Bismarck for dealing fentanyl
Drill crew pulls core sample at Tamarack exploration project.
Proposed ND nickel ore processing plant that will supply Tesla strikes deal to spend $115M in federal funds