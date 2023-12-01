North Dakota, Montana Representatives react to George Santos expulsion

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel one of their own Friday for the sixth time in history.

With at least two-thirds needed, 311 members, including 105 Republicans, voted to remove Rep. George Santos, R-NY.

The vote comes following a House Ethics Committee report accusing Santos of converting campaign donations for his personal use.

Reps. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, and Ryan Zinke, R-MT, voted in favor of expulsion.

“The House Ethics Committee is the one truly bipartisan congressional committee, with an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. The committee conducted a thorough investigation into Congressman Santos’s actions and offered him the opportunity to cooperate, which he refused. The evidence presented in the 55-page report is expansive and damning, detailing massive amounts of fraud. The report made it clear that expulsion was warranted, and Congressman Santos’s actions were beneath the dignity of the office. I previously served on this Ethics Committee. The committee exists for a reason, and we should respect its findings,” said Armstrong in a statement.

“He obviously deceived his electorate to get to Congress and there’s a preponderance of evidence to say he continued to defraud the people once in office. He is below the standard ‘We the People’ should demand. Now, the Senate must act on [Sen. Bob] Menendez,” said Zinke on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rep. Matt Rosendale voted against expulsion. We reached out to his office for comment.

Continuing Coverage: House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.