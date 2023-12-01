MN National Guard soldiers deploying soon to Middle East

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 550 soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard are saying their goodbyes as they prepare for deployment.

The 34th Infantry Division, known as the Red Bulls, will start a 10-month long deployment to the Middle East in Feb. 2024. on Saturday, Dec. 2, the soldiers and their families will go to a Family Preparation Academy to get prepared for the deployment.

The group is expected in Kuwait to provide resources for Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve where they will help allied military forces and promote regional self-reliance and increased security.

The soldiers come from more than 200 different communities across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Hometowns in and around the Red River Valley for deploying soldiers include Bemidji, Blackduck, Brainerd, Dawson, Fergus Falls, Fosston, Frazee, Lake Park, Moorhead, Pequot Lakes, Pillager, Staples and Willmar in Minnesota. In North Dakota, hometowns include Casselton, Fargo, Grand Forks, Northwood and West Fargo.

The soldiers are expected back home in December, 2024.

