Minot man arrested following high-speed chase

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County Sheriff’s deputies took a Minot man into custody after he led them on a pursuit on the 83 Bypass before crashing into a ditch.

According to a criminal affidavit, a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at the red light on Highway 2/52 in southwest Minot early Wednesday morning.

In the affidavit, the deputy said the driver of the sedan did not stop when they activated their lights and sped north on the bypass, reaching speeds of roughly 100 miles per hour.

Investigators said shortly after leaving the bypass and continuing on 46th Avenue NE, the driver missed a turn and crashed into a ditch.

The affidavit indicates the driver, identified as 52-year-old Brian Gehring, fled on foot and was later found hiding inside the back of another vehicle on a nearby farmstead.

Investigators said they found methamphetamine and an open alcohol bottle.

Prosecutors filed seven charges against Gehring— three felonies, three misdemeanors, and an infraction.

He made an initial appearance on the charges on Thursday and will be arraigned on Jan. 4.

A woman in the car took herself to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the affidavit.

