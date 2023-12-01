Grand Forks father speaks out after son was left at wrong bus stop

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the afternoon of Nov. 15, Tony Henry Junior’s mother waited for him at the bus stop like she does every day, but as the other kids got off the bus Tony was noticeably absent.

His dad, Tony Henry Senior, recalls, “She was feeling nervous and hopeless. She called me and told me that Tony never got off the bus.”

Every parent’s worst nightmare was coming true. They didn’t know where their 12-year-old son could be and say they feared the worst. So Henry and his wife called the school.

He says, “After calling several times, they decided to play the cameras back and they replied that they saw him go to the bus stop, but they did not see him get on the bus because the camera was on the blind spot.”

Henry and his wife also called the bus company, Valley Bus, and the Grand Forks Police while waiting for their son to return home. After nearly an hour and a half of worry, Tony was seen walking past the apartment complex.

“My wife happened to see him and started running to him and yelling his name,” explains Henry.

Thankfully, Tony made it home safely, but he was very shaken up.

“He didn’t know where he was, and he didn’t know how to get back home so he just started walking,” Henry says. “I think part of the reason why he felt that way is because of his disability and intellectual skills that he has.”

Tony says the bus driver wouldn’t turn back around, so when he realized he missed his stop, he just got off the bus. The bus driver claims none of the students on the route told her they missed their stop.

Henry says he feels, “Disappointed and angry at the transportation system and the school as well.”

Tony now gets dropped off directly in front of his apartment building, but he’s still feeling the effects of that day.

Henry says, “Tony is to the point to where he cries sometimes, or he says things like, ‘I’m going to get lost again.” So, I have to reassure him that he’s not going to get lost.”

In a statement to Valley News Live, Grand Forks Public Schools says, “We are aware of the situation and are currently working with the family and Valley Bus Company to find a resolution. The safety and security of students is our number one priority.”

However, Henry says he would like to take legal action.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.