Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Public School board has chosen four finalists to interview to be the district’s next superintendent.
The candidates to be interviewed are:
- Luke Schaefer
- Renae Rudolph
- Mark Helm
- Dr. Scott Faul
They will be interviewed Dec. 11-14, with a candidate chosen Dec. 15.
The person chosen will replace Dr. Mark Vollmer, who announced he would be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 year.
Minot Public Schools is the fourth largest district in the state, educating roughly 7,700 students across 19 facilities.
