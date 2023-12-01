Finalists chosen for next Minot Public Schools superintendent

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Public School board has chosen four finalists to interview to be the district’s next superintendent.

The candidates to be interviewed are:

Luke Schaefer

Renae Rudolph

Mark Helm

Dr. Scott Faul

They will be interviewed Dec. 11-14, with a candidate chosen Dec. 15.

The person chosen will replace Dr. Mark Vollmer, who announced he would be retiring at the end of the 2023-24 year.

Minot Public Schools is the fourth largest district in the state, educating roughly 7,700 students across 19 facilities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.