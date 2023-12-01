Female law enforcement officers face challenges when tackling the job

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are now more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the nation. The National Law Enforcement memorial fund says this is the largest number ever...but only about 12% of them are female and only 3% of those are in leadership roles.

This job is something Bismarck Police officer Grace Naig has dreamed about. “I mean, if you ask my mom, she’ll say the same thing; it’s always what I’ve wanted to do. Just to be able to give back to the community, and my job is different every day,” said Naig.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy Megan Stroh says this wasn’t a job she thought of going into, but she ended up loving it. “My professor from college, he kind of influenced me. I was originally going to go for chemistry, and I took criminal justice as an elective. And he’s like, ‘this could be a really cool career field for you.’ And I’m like ‘yeah okay,’” said Stroh.

Both are among the handful of the women on each force. Stroh is the only female in the department assigned to patrol. That job is male dominated. “I’ve had actually several instances where I walk up to the car and before I get there, they’re like ‘yes sir.’ And then they see and they’re like, ‘oh I’m sorry.’ I understand you are assuming it’s going to be a male because that is what you see most often,” said Naig.

Both women say they face challenges, because women can be seen as weaker than men. “I’m not going to lie and say I don’t get scared going into work sometimes,” said Naig. But they say training prepares them to handle anything. “I mean, that’s why we’re doing it. We know that we can do it,” said Stroh.

Naig and Stroh both see the job as a way to give back to the community and learn about themselves. “It’s shown me I can do a lot of things I didn’t originally think I would be able to. It showed me my full potential,” said Stroh.

Naig says she hopes one day to be a mentor for other women joining the force. “And I think that is also something that needs to be done in all police departments. Having a female that can lead and women in leadership roles is really important, I think, for police departments especially,” said Naig. Both say it was the women of the past who paved the way for them, and they hope do the same for more women in the future.

The national initiative “30x30″ is intended to increase the number of female recruits to 30% by 2030.

