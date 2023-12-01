Experts weigh in on expected holiday gas prices following the OPEC meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If supply goes down while demand remains constant, prices will go up. That’s the same formula OPEC members took from their meeting on Thursday.

The world oil cartel decided to slash production of crude oil by nearly two million barrels per day starting in January. However, experts say the announcement may or may not impact the price at the pump during your holiday commute.

The holiday spirit is all around us, especially out on the roads.

Rebekah Horgan is one of more than 102 million people AAA says will be on the roads this holiday season.

”I go back home to Jamestown,” said Rebekah Horgan.

Drivers don’t know what to expect on the street.

”I feel like it’s usually pretty busy, but also it’s going to be dark. So, we’ll see,” said Horgan.

Experts say it’s hard to determine what those prices at the pump will be too.

”Long term, we don’t really know what’s going to happen, but, obviously, reduction in supply will provide some pressure for oil prices to increase. If oil prices increase in a lot of cases, gas prices will follow suit,” said AAA Director of Public Affairs Eugene LaDoucer.

So, if OPEC decided to cut oil production, shouldn’t that mean higher gas prices?

Well, not necessarily. At least, for now.

”Traders believe that these cuts aren’t going to stick. They believe some of these countries will cheat and continue to produce at current levels or not cut back as far as they’re saying because there’s really no strict penalties in place for any country that does not live up to what they agreed to,” said LaDoucer.

Most major news outlets report the production cuts announced on Thursday are expected to raise gas prices — it’s just a matter of when.

UBS Global Wealth Management anticipates the surge to come in the middle of your holiday travel. But AAA puts the increase out further during the spring of 2024.

Regardless, the trip back to grandma’s will cost you, but it might not break the bank.

State gas prices now sit at about $2.98. That’s still down from last week but up from Thursday when OPEC had their meeting.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.