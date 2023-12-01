A community tradition: Bowman Community Chorus celebrates 65 years of music

BOWMAN, N.D. (KFYR) - This time of year is filled with traditions; from the food we eat to the places we visit and the music we listen to.

In one small southwestern North Dakota town, one very big holiday tradition dates back 65 years.

The Bowman Community Chorus has been ringing in the season with a Christmas concert every year since 1958.

The good news: they’re still singing.

Chuck Whitney loves to sing

“I’ve been singing since I was a little boy,” Whitney said.

He’s been singing with the Bowman Community Chorus for 37 years.

“It’s an exciting time. It’s also an opportunity to make a joyful noise under God,” said Whitney. “It does the soul good.”

Whitney is one of nearly 650 singers who have been a part of this chorus over the past 65 years. That includes Myron Olson; he joined the choir in 2007.

“I enjoy singing,” Olson said.

Olson also enjoys keeping track of the choir’s history.

“It’s just something I enjoy,” he said while paging through albums of old newspaper clippings and concert programs.

Over the years, the Bowman Community Chorus has performed at the Medora Musical and even recorded a couple of records, but this Christmas Concert is their most beloved tradition.

Singing in this choir has been a tradition for Neal Kelner for 45 years.

“I started right out of college,” said Kelner.

He enjoys the music, the fellowship and the history.

“It’s just fun,” he said. “It helps get us in the Christmas spirit.”

“It’s been going on for so long and people just accept and expect to have this community chorus every year. And it’s kind of a start of the Christmas season for a lot of people,” added Orpha Bowman.

She no longer sings in the chorus; she says her voice is too weak. But she never misses a performance. Her late husband, Ron, directed the choir for more than 50 years.

“It’s part of my life. It’s part of Ron,” she said. “I always kind of feel like Ron is here.”

This is Laurie Kidd’s first year directing the choir. She hopes this music will not only spread Christmas cheer but also serve as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s to glorify God. That’s why we’re here,” said Kidd.

Kat Perkins might be the most well-known person to sing in the Bowman Community Chorus. She sang with the chorus in the late 90s while she was in high school in nearby Scranton.

The Bowman Community Chorus will perform Sunday afternoon at the Bowman Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but a free-will offering will be taken.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.