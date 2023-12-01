Boil order issued after E. coli found in Goodrich drinking water

Goodrich drinking water warning
Goodrich drinking water warning(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GOODRICH, N.D. (KFYR) - The town of Goodrich has issued a drinking water warning to its residents.

A boil order was issued for the residents of Goodrich on Thursday.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says E. coli was found in the city’s water.

A letter was sent to the residents saying the city is working on the problem and will inform residents when tests show no bacteria.

For more information, call Arden Mindt at 701-854-2505.

