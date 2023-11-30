Williston Schools, Williston Parks and Rec looking for public input on community surveys

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two Williston organizations want public input through surveys to help them make plans.

The Williston Parks and Rec is preparing a master plan to provide a roadmap for the next five to ten years. Executive Director Joe Barsh said public input is the most important part of it.

“We know what certain specific groups that we see and hear from often would like, but we want this to be inclusive to the entire Williston community at large,” said Barsh.

Meanwhile, the Williston Basin School District wants as many responses as possible to its survey discussing plans for its elementary school bond next year. Superintendent Richard Faidley said they had a good start, with 650 responses already recorded.

“The more voices that we have contributing to the future of the district, the better we are going to be able to meet the needs of our students and our community,” said Faidley.

The Parks and Rec survey can be found here. It’s open through December 22 and Barsh said they will be giving away one-month and one-year memberships for those who complete it.

The school survey can be found here. It’s open through December 13.

