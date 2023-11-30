Williston Schools, Williston Parks and Rec looking for public input on community surveys

Williston Schools and Williston Parks and Rec look for public input on community surveys
Williston Schools and Williston Parks and Rec look for public input on community surveys(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two Williston organizations want public input through surveys to help them make plans.

The Williston Parks and Rec is preparing a master plan to provide a roadmap for the next five to ten years. Executive Director Joe Barsh said public input is the most important part of it.

“We know what certain specific groups that we see and hear from often would like, but we want this to be inclusive to the entire Williston community at large,” said Barsh.

Meanwhile, the Williston Basin School District wants as many responses as possible to its survey discussing plans for its elementary school bond next year. Superintendent Richard Faidley said they had a good start, with 650 responses already recorded.

“The more voices that we have contributing to the future of the district, the better we are going to be able to meet the needs of our students and our community,” said Faidley.

The Parks and Rec survey can be found here. It’s open through December 22 and Barsh said they will be giving away one-month and one-year memberships for those who complete it.

The school survey can be found here. It’s open through December 13.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Bismarck Event Center Directior Charlie Jeske speaks at his hearing at the Bismarck City...
Bismarck Event Center director reinstated
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Bismarck man prohibited from owning guns found with 12 firearms
Bismarck man prohibited from owning guns found with 12 firearms

Latest News

Grant Miller harvests sunflowers, fulfilling his brother's dream
‘The Framing Farmer’ keeps brother’s legacy growing
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/30/2023
A 3-D printed skull model of the newly discovered mosasaur species, Jormungandr walhallaensis....
New ancient aquatic animal found in North Dakota
These Christmas trees are set up for the Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
Coordinators gearing up for annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
Former Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff receives 100-year sentence for sexual abuse
Former Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff receives 100-year sentence for sexual abuse