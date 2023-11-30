Williston fire leaves apartment building uninhabitable overnight

Williston apartment fire extinguished
Williston apartment fire extinguished(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a room on the third story of Windscape Apartments in Williston caught fire at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Williston Fire Department says the fire was extinguished but no one can stay there overnight.

County and city organizations are working with property management to provide resources for the at least 33 people living there.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Bismarck Event Center Directior Charlie Jeske speaks at his hearing at the Bismarck City...
Bismarck Event Center director reinstated
Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Medora Musical
Medora Musical undergoing changes in the new year
Feral Hog
Canadian feral pigs pose a possible threat to North Dakota

Latest News

First News at Six
Doomscrolling and its effect on mental health
First News at Six
BSC putting on AI written play
First News at Six
Moorhead man arrested near Valley City for speeding, driving under influence of drugs
First News at Six
Judson Township residents file lawsuit against Atlas Power, Williams County over data center noise