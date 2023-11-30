Williston fire leaves apartment building uninhabitable overnight

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after a room on the third story of Windscape Apartments in Williston caught fire at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Williston Fire Department says the fire was extinguished but no one can stay there overnight.

County and city organizations are working with property management to provide resources for the at least 33 people living there.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

