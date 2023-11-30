USPS delays concern citizens

BISMRARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In September we told you about the post office in Marmarth closing due to high costs. Dickinson and Bismarck are also experiencing issues with mail.

Thursday we received an email from a viewer in Dickinson who only received their mail twice last week and once this week. It’s just one of the many industries facing workforce shortages.

Senator John Hoeven is speaking with the postal service district manager for North Dakota and Minnesota about his concerns with delays.

“Letters, packages and newspapers. They indicated they are looking into it, working on it and will follow up. So it’s very important that they do,” said Hoeven.

Thursday, Dec. 7, the postal service is holding a public meeting at the Bismarck Public Library starting at noon where they will share results from a study aimed at improving mail processing operations from the Bismarck to Fargo facilities.

