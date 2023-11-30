Tauros Time: John Emmons named assistant captain in second year

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – John Emmons assisted on 21 goals in 50 games last season, his first in a Minotauros sweater.

Emmons is signed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Miami University in Ohio.

His dad played college hockey for Yale before going on to play in the NHL for the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

Emmons’ grandfather played college hockey at Boston College in the early 50s, making Emmons a third-generation Division I hockey player.

“[My dad] was my coach for however many years up until I was 14. I still call him after every game and he tells me if I played good or bad, and what he thought he saw. It’s always nice to have someone to call who obviously knows what he’s talking about. He’s been my biggest supporter since I got here,” said Emmons, a forward for the Tauros.

At the end of last season, his teammates voted Emmons the “Unsung Hero” award.

Coach Cody Campbell named Emmons an assistant captain for this year.

“He’s always been a great leader. He’s always led by example. He’s always been a great guy in the locker room... He’s just a professional. Everything he does is top tier, in the locker room, out of the rink or on the ice, it’s just top tier,” said Nick Sewecke, who also plays forward.

The Tauros are on the road this weekend in Aberdeen.

The next home series is Dec. 15-16 against North Iowa at MAYSA Arena.

