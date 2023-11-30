Slot player turns $5 into $1.3 million jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A visitor from Texas turned his Vegas trip into a million-dollar payday.
According to Caesars Entertainment, a guest won a jackpot for $1,390,820 on Monday after placing a $5 wager while playing a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino.
Casino representatives identified the man as “John from Texas” when referring to the lucky gambler.
Earlier this month, KVVU reported another slot player turned a $5 wager into a $1.3 million jackpot while visiting a casino on the Las Vegas Strip.
