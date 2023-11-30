Roosevelt Park Zoo mourns loss of barbary sheep ‘Noah’

Noah the sheep
Noah the sheep(Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved family members, a male barbary sheep named Noah.

Zoo Executive Director Jeff Bullock said the 12-year-old sheep was humanely euthanized Wednesday after the animal developed a jaw infection that would be painful and would have required extensive treatment.

He said sheep typically live 10-12 years.

Bullock said Noah was born in May 2011 and joined the zoo family that July. He noted that Noah was one of the first animals to move into the zoo following the 2011 flood, saying his arrival brought hope during a tough time for the community.

Noah shared a space at the zoo with two ewes named Dorothy and Irene.

