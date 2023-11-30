Montana Governor donates part of salary to northeast Montana non-profit

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT, visited Sidney Thursday to donate a portion of his salary to a non-profit as part of his “Twelve Days of Giving” campaign.

Gianforte presented a check of more than $20,000 to Hi-Line Home Programs, which provide support to children and families with disabilities and going through foster care. The organization works with more than 100 children across seven counties in northeast Montana.

“We are just super excited because there’s never enough money in the social services programs,” said Sheila Doll, program director.

Gianforte said he chose this place for the work they’ve done.

“They are making a difference here, they’ve been working in the community and across the hi-line for forty years, and we want to help the most vulnerable,” said Gianforte.

Gianforte spoke with Doll about the organization, telling them he has family members who are foster parents, as well as a grandson with autism.

“This really resonates with me,” said Gianforte.

Doll said the donation was a welcomed surprise and is much needed for the region. Doll added that they are undecided on what the funding will be used for exactly.

“It could be used for something large, like a vehicle due to all the traveling that we do, it could be something smaller in our office... We are working on winterizing our building,” said Doll.

This was the third day of Gianforte’s campaign. He’s previously donated some of his salary to a crisis pregnancy center in Kalispell and started a food drive campaign.

Doll said they are in need of more staff.

For more information on the organization, Doll invites them to call 406-228-9431.

