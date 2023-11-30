Hearing aids could reduce chances falls by 50 percent

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People older than 65 with hearing loss have more than double the risk of falling than those who don’t. Researchers say hearing aids could help lessen the risk.

The National Institutes of Health says nearly 15 percent of adults have trouble hearing. For those 65 to 74, one in three experience hearing loss.

Most people know hearing aids help mitigate hearing loss, but they probably don’t know they can help reduce the chances of a fall. A recent study said those who wore hearing aids were less likely to fall by nearly 50 percent. Wearing them for four or more hours made a fall even less likely.

“Let’s say a daughter is walking through a parking lot with her father, and she says, ‘Hey Dad, watch out, there’s a curb up there.’ Well, let’s say he’s not wearing hearing aids, and he doesn’t hear her. That alone is going to increase his risk of falling,” said Dr. Karen Jacobus, an audiologist at Essentia Health.

Dr. Jacobus said subtle cues from the environment affect your chances of falling, such as being able to hear if you’re walking on wood or carpet. Hearing is also tied closely with the sense of balance.

Dr. Amanda Leddige, an audiologist at Alliance Center for Hearing, said our brain relies on three different things to keep us balanced: vision, inner ear and our sense of the environment and how we move through it.

“Think of it as a three-legged stool. When one of those senses is missing, it makes it hard for the brain to maintain balance. In addition, when one of those senses are missing, the brain has to work extra hard to compensate, and simply that extra brain power can lead to people being more fatigued, and that can put them more at risk for falls, too,” Dr. Leddige said.

Both doctors emphasized the importance of wearing hearing aids consistently in order to experience the full benefits of having them.

Dr. Leddige said if you do need hearing aids, make sure you go to an audiologist to be properly fitted for one.

