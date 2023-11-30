Guilty verdict in child sexual abuse case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Ward County jury has convicted a 37-year-old Makoti man in a child sexual abuse case.

According to court records, Nathaniel Sanchez was arrested on the charge on Dec. 30, 2022.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday in the trial that began Monday.

The courts ordered a pre-sentence investigation and ordered Sanchez be held in custody pending sentencing.

Sanchez will be sentenced May 8, 2024. He faces the chance of life in prison without parole on the AA felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.