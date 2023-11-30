Former Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff receives 100-year sentence for sexual abuse

WIBAUX, M.T. (KUMV) - A Wibaux man is sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually assaulting multiple children.

Joshua Harris, a former Deputy Sheriff with the Wibaux County Sheriff’s Office, pled guilty in August to incest and sexual assault charges.

The Montana Attorney General’s office says Harris admitted to sexually assaulting three young girls multiple times over eight years.

It says Harris mentioned multiple times he wanted to leave his now-former wife and run off with one of the victims.

Eighty years of the sentence are suspended with no parole for twenty years.

