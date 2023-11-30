Farmer reports positive corn moisture levels

Corn
Corn(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - During harvest time, moisture levels in crops can make or break a return on investment.

According to SDSU Extension, the percentage of moisture in corn not only affects buying price but also the chances of a healthy crop.

Bryan Dean, farmer and rancher in Carrington, said it was too wet during the beginning of the growing season and a little dry during summer.

“We were able to harvest almost all our corn at 16.5 to 18.5 moisture, which to me is just right, because it allows you to fresh the corn hard enough to make sure you get it all off the cob, but at the same time not a lot of cracking,” said Dean.

He said it made for high-quality corn.

