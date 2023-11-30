English faculty and students navigating advancing AI

BOTTINEAU, ND (KMOT) - The onset of ChatGPT has stirred plenty of discussion on whether it would lead students to use AI to generate essays.

This first-year English class at Dakota College at Bottineau is typing away, practicing the skill of building an argument. The students said they’ve talked about ChatGPT before.

Taylor Corkish said she’s never used it, but if she did, it would be for brainstorming.

“I feel like sometimes it can be used properly, but then I feel like it can be overused and turned into plagiarism,” said Corkish.

Nathaniel McGill had similar thoughts. However, he said he uses it when he’s struggling to find a starting point.

“When you’re starting to take shortcuts with it, it’s not doing your work. I can write this essay, but I’m just going to use ChatGPT to get around it,” said McGill.

English instructor, Erik Kornkven, said the possibility of academic dishonesty already exists, yet people still want to learn. He said he’s actually excited about teaching the language arts while experimenting with ChatGPT.

“It’s going to advance our discussions about voice and what it means to be good at writing and what good writing looks like,” said Kornkven.

McGill said his biggest fear is teachers might not be able to tell he used the technology to brainstorm ideas instead of copying.

“Now, it’s suddenly seen as wrong or like I’m plagiarizing, so it just kind of turns into an issue from there,” said McGill.

Kornkven said students who let ChatGPT do all the heavy lifting eventually will have to write their own complex analysis.

“The more creative we’re asking you to be, the more intuitive leaps that you need to take,” said Kornkven.

He said he engages students in every stage of the writing process.

The instructor said he currently doesn’t use ChatGPT much in the classroom but is interested in incorporating it into a higher-level English course.

