DoorDash adding new feature that allows drivers to see if you tip

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - DoorDash is just one of the seemingly countless food delivery service apps we now have at our fingertips. But the convenience of a quick snack comes at a cost. That means taxes and added service fees before you even get the option to tip.

Many customers are saying “Enough’s enough” by the time they get to gratuity, which has prompted DoorDash to do something about it. The change brings mixed reviews.

With a scroll of her finger, Savannah Field has access to just about any home-cooked meal a college freshman could want.

“If I’m really busy with schoolwork, and I just don’t have time to go get dinner or anything, I just use it for convenience,” said DoorDash user Savannah Field.

Field said DoorDash is her app of choice when it comes to quelling those study-sesh munchies. But she said lately, the fees have taken their toll.

“It’s definitely gotten a lot more expensive than it used to be,” said Field.

Looking at the DoorDash website, you can get a good idea of just how many fees there could be associated with a single order and how quickly they can stack up. Every order already comes with a minimum $0.60 service fee, and DoorDash reserves the right to also tack on: delivery fees, small order fees, expanded range fees, express fees, regulatory response fees and other mandatory fees.

Then you have taxes. Oh, and don’t forget to tip.

“I feel like it’s kind of annoying, to be honest, because they talk about convenience and how it should be nice for college students, but you have to think about how college students have a lot going on and that they have a lot to pay for, and it’s really just additional charges that I don’t think are necessary,” said Field.

But now, the app is launching something new to ensure drivers have more control over those precious tips.

The New York Times said the new feature can allow the driver to see how much the customer tipped, so they can decide whether to deliver it.

If a customer enters $0.00 for tip, the app will message them saying their order might take longer to be delivered.

“It weeds out the tight-wads,” said part-time DoorDash driver Will Rivers.

For Rivers, those tips make all the difference. He said he already considers the order total, gas, location and service.

He said not having to factor in whether a customer will tip helps him decide which orders are profitable.

Because at the end of the day... “I’m not in it for a charity. I’m in it to make money, right? I mean, just like when you go to work. I have a lot of work friends, right? But you don’t go to work to make friends. You go to work to make money,” said Rivers.

Whether you like it or not, the change is coming to a smartphone near you.

The pop-up message in the DoorDash app is currently being tested in different markets.

