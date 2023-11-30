Coordinators gearing up for annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase

These Christmas trees are set up for the Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Traditions during the holidays help build strong bonds between loved ones, give us a sense of belonging and connect us to history and the community.

That’s the goal of one long-founded Bismarck holiday event that’s taking the Bismarck Event Center by storm Friday.

Coordinator Katie Huizenga said the Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase this year will have all your old favorites: North-Dakota-made goods from over 190 companies and a free photo with Santa.

She said it’s coming together after months of preparation and a team of people’s hard work setting up the Center.

Huizenga said they plan to welcome in more than 14,000 shoppers this time around.

“Everything’s made in North Dakota. So, with either buying for yourself, maybe, or finishing your Christmas list, there’s a story that goes with these products, which I think is great. You’re also buying from your neighbor,” said North Dakota Department of Agriculture Pride of Dakota Specialist Katie Huizenga.

Huizenga said not to judge the spot just yet because it’ll be transformed by Friday at noon to welcome in the first shoppers.

She said it’ll run until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

We’ll be taking you out to the Event Center live in our casts on Friday.

