Class-AA in a 3-Class Basketball System

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As we enter a 3-class basketball system for the first time since there was a Class-C back in the 1940s, it’s obvious how teams in the redesigned Class-A and Class-B are affected, but the big schools are also impacted by the change.

One of the big things is the schedule. For the WDA, no longer having Watford City and Belcourt in the conference means you can, once again, play more non-league games.

“In seasons past we’re jumping right into West Region play. Our first game the last 4-5 seasons has been at Mandan. A game that is not easy for anyone to go to, and this year we get four non-conference games to start our season. Unluckily for us, they’re all on the road. We play a couple of tough teams in West Fargo and then we go to Davies next week and Red River, but it’s going to be a great measuring stick for us to see where we’re at,” said Jordan Wilhelm, BHS boys head coach.

“Adding that third class allows us to have some non-conference games which we haven’t had in the past. We’ve always opened with Mandan on day number one, so this year we have West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne at home and then we go to Davies and Red River so it’s kind of a gauntlet that we start with, but at least we’re not starting WDA day number one,” said Bill Shetler, BHS girls head coach.

Jim Petrik, head coach of the Legacy girls, agrees that being able to play solid non-conference opponents will help his team in the long run.

“It’s a great benefit to our schedule. I told the girls it’s kind of like we get a longer pre-season now because our first three opponents are two from the EDC and one from Minnesota, and so our first three games are very important. We want to do our best to win them, but at the same time they’re not the WDA standing quite yet, so it allows us to have flexible scheduling and try some things out to see where we’re at before we get into our conference play,” said Petrik.

For most teams, the Class-AA basketball season starts on Friday and Saturday.

