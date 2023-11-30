Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt

Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.
Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are asking for information regarding a missing person by the name of Matthew Mittelsteadt. He is a 41-year-old man approximately 5′11″ with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in the area of West Main Avenue near the Fraine Barracks in Bismarck on October 30 around 2:45 pm wearing a brown coat with a hood and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone living along the river south of Memorial Bridge or anyone using the river for recreational purposes to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious to the police at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Bismarck Event Center Directior Charlie Jeske speaks at his hearing at the Bismarck City...
Bismarck Event Center director reinstated
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Bismarck man prohibited from owning guns found with 12 firearms
Bismarck man prohibited from owning guns found with 12 firearms

Latest News

KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/29/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 11/29/2023
Young activists who won Montana climate case want to stop power plant on Yellowstone River
North Dakota State extends new scholarship brought amid worries about Minnesota tuition program