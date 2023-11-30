Bismarck Police asking for help locating Matthew Mittelsteadt.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are asking for information regarding a missing person by the name of Matthew Mittelsteadt. He is a 41-year-old man approximately 5′11″ with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in the area of West Main Avenue near the Fraine Barracks in Bismarck on October 30 around 2:45 pm wearing a brown coat with a hood and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone living along the river south of Memorial Bridge or anyone using the river for recreational purposes to keep an eye out and report anything suspicious to the police at 701-223-1212.

