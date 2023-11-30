Amur tiger ‘Finn’ arrives at Roosevelt Park Zoo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced Wednesday it had welcomed a seven-year-old Amur tiger named Finn to the Magic City.

Finn, who arrived on Nov. 22, comes to Minot from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Zoo Executive Director Jeff Bullock said Finn was born in July 2016 at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, and was transferred to Michigan in 2018.

Bullock indicated Finn will be paired with resident tiger Zoya, in hopes they will breed.

Finn’s arrival comes after three other Amur tiger cubs born to Zoya last year Minot—Viktor, Luka, and Dmitri—were relocated to other zoos in Colorado, Kansas, and Oregon.

Amur tigers are considered an endangered species, and zoos work together to care for and breed the animals as part of conservation efforts.

Bullock added that Finn is currently going through quarantine protocols, and is able to be kept separate from other animals due to the zoo’s newer big cat habitat layouts.

