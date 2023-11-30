Amur tiger ‘Finn’ arrives at Roosevelt Park Zoo

Seven-year-old Amur tiger named Finn
Seven-year-old Amur tiger named Finn(Courtesy: Roosevelt Park Zoo)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Roosevelt Park Zoo announced Wednesday it had welcomed a seven-year-old Amur tiger named Finn to the Magic City.

Finn, who arrived on Nov. 22, comes to Minot from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Zoo Executive Director Jeff Bullock said Finn was born in July 2016 at the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, and was transferred to Michigan in 2018.

Bullock indicated Finn will be paired with resident tiger Zoya, in hopes they will breed.

Finn’s arrival comes after three other Amur tiger cubs born to Zoya last year Minot—Viktor, Luka, and Dmitri—were relocated to other zoos in Colorado, Kansas, and Oregon.

Amur tigers are considered an endangered species, and zoos work together to care for and breed the animals as part of conservation efforts.

Bullock added that Finn is currently going through quarantine protocols, and is able to be kept separate from other animals due to the zoo’s newer big cat habitat layouts.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Service Dogs
Service Dog impersonations on the rise
Bismarck Event Center Directior Charlie Jeske speaks at his hearing at the Bismarck City...
Bismarck Event Center director reinstated
Cassandra Gross
Mandan Police searching for missing woman
Medora Musical
Medora Musical undergoing changes in the new year
Feral Hog
Canadian feral pigs pose a possible threat to North Dakota

Latest News

In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
Noah the sheep
Roosevelt Park Zoo mourns loss of barbary sheep ‘Noah’
How AM radio interacts with Earth's ionosphere during the day versus at night
Earth’s ionosphere allows AM radio to be heard thousands of miles away with ‘the skip’
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
SERVPRO Athletes of the Week: Garrison’s Schlehr sisters
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
English faculty and students navigating advancing AI