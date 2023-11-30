25th annual KMSU Auction Thursday night

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Communications students at Minot State University are hosting the 25th annual KMSU auction on Thursday.

The students spend much of their semester planning and getting ready for the auction.

You have the chance to bid on a wide variety of prizes.

Proceeds this year benefit the MSU Professional Communications department and the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

You can watch a livestream of the auction on the KMSU YouTube channel.

The auction is also broadcast on Public Access Channel 19 on TV in Minot.

A pre-show began at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m., all times Central.

