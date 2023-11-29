World Health Organization launches commission to address loneliness

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The World Health Organization created a commission to address the growing loneliness epidemic.

It says loneliness can affect more than just your mental health, it can lead to heart problems and other physical illnesses.

Dr. Jo Ellison, a mental health counselor at Essentia Health, said the pandemic negatively impacted a lot of North Dakotans’ mental health and social networks. She said a lot of them haven’t seen much improvement since then, especially in rural areas.

“Loneliness in and of itself might not sound like the most serious thing to be addressing. However, we know that’s a huge component of depression and suicidal ideation,” Dr. Ellison said.

Dr. Ellison said loneliness can especially be an issue among introverts. She said finding like-minded people online can be a good place to start.

