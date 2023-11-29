Superintendent at Midkota Public Schools arrested on child porn charges

BINFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The superintendent of Midkota Public Schools has been arrested on suspicion of having child pornography.

Ryan Wayne Baron was arrested and is being held in the Barnes County Jail. North Dakota court records show he is charged in Griggs County with five counts of possession of certain materials prohibited, also known as child pornography.

Baron is listed on the Midkota Public Schools website as the Superintendent and High School Principal. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 29 for a bond hearing.

The Midkota Public School District includes the communities of Binford, Glenfield, Grace City, McHenry, and Sutton, North Dakota.

Valley News Live previously reported that Ryan Baron was convicted on one petty misdemeanor count of trespassing on school property in 2021, after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully entering the Tri-County School in Karlstad, Minnesota.

Baron was in his first year as Ulen-Hitterdal’s superintendent when the incident occurred. Baron stepped down as Karlstad’s principal and superintendent in the spring of 2021.

Valley News Live received the following statement from the Midkota School Board President:

“Midkota Public School was given notice yesterday, Tuesday, November 28th, of allegations made against superintendent, Ryan Baron. The school has already and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in any way possible in order to bring about swift resolution in this matter. Mr. Baron has been placed on leave at this time and will not be present on school property. As this is an active investigation, Midkota will be unable to comment beyond this statement at this time. We do not believe this issue to directly involve the school buildings. Midkota will continue to educate and support our students through this time. We wish to thank the state and local law enforcement agencies for their diligent efforts in this matter. Midkota is working with a school attorney to determine next steps.”

