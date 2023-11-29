Sports Spotlight: Bridger Anderson

CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Of all the steer wrestlers in the world who own a PRCA card, it’s probably safe to say only 15 of them are happy right now. The top 15 in the world standings have qualified for next month’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Carrington native Bridger Anderson is one of those 15 and he is this week’s Sports Spotlight.

“That’s an occupation, really? and you’re dumb enough to do that right? Yep,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s job is steer wrestling and he’s one of the best in the world at it. With the help of his hazer, the Carrington native jumps off a horse, grabs the steer’s horns and muscles it to the ground. The fastest guy wins the most money.

“It’s a lot of fun, go fast. It’s kind of like a roller coaster or controlled train wreck a lot of times, but it’s a blast,” said Anderson.

Anderson is 14th in the PRCA World standings. The top 15 qualify for the biggest rodeo in the world. The National Finals are in Las Vegas. It’s his 2nd NFR. The first was COVID year, 2020, which was held in Arlington, Texas.

“Thomas & Mack is the place every kid dreams of competing in and excited to get to Vegas and get to compete in the yellow building,” said Anderson.

Anderson said he started the season out strong.

“The California run it seemed like every time I nod my head, we did good. The whole crew, we took most of the money out of Red Bluff. I ended up winning Red Bluff and won Auburn, second at Lakeside and won money at Clovis. It was awesome, had a good week,” said Anderson.

Anderson said there was a dry spell in many of the circuit events, but Cowboy Christmas around the 4th was excellent.

“I ended up winning $12,000 over that week, so that was a good week,” said Anderson.

Despite those good weeks, Anderson was not sure he would qualify for the finals. He made a $1,000 check in Edmonton to jump in front of Don Payne.

“We knew that morning of the last day. But that night, we tried to watch the Sioux Falls rodeo and see what the whole top 15 was going to look like. But I was just glad to not have my head on the chopping block anymore,” said Anderson.

You can win a lot of money in rodeo, especially at the Finals, but it also costs a lot of money to get there.

“Sponsors are what help keep us going down the road, couldn’t do it without them. The financial burden of just trying to make the NFR is pretty huge,” said Anderson.

Anderson also couldn’t do it without his horse.

“I got Whiskers in 2017, so 6 years that I’ve had him. He’s still going strong. He’s 14 years old and he’s doing good,” said Anderson.

Anderson will be competing ten days in a row beginning December 7. There is over $99,000 up for grabs each round and the average will pay out more than $279,000 in each event.

