BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors charged a Bismarck man and registered sex offender with luring minors.

Police say 28-year-old McKenzie Forsberg sent sexual messages and arranged to meet up with an undercover officer he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

When officers arrested Forsberg, he admitted to police to messaging the profile.

