SERVPRO Athletes of the Week: Garrison’s Schlehr sisters

GARRISON, N.D. (KMOT) - As if guarding one Schlehr wasn’t enough.

“[Cara Schlehr plays] just like an animal,” said Emily Schlehr, a senior at Garrison High School.

The Garrison Troopers have two.

“I honestly think that they’re two of the better players in this region,” said Matt Chase, Garrison girls basketball head coach.

Emily Schlehr lit up the region tournament last year when the Troopers secured their first trip to state in two decades.

“[Emily] just really didn’t trust herself yet. And then we went to her a lot in that region tournament, and she, like I said, she grew up right in front of everybody’s eyes,” said Chase.

The next week, Cara Schlehr averaged 15 points per game at the state tournament.

“It was crazy. I was so proud of her. Getting to see your little sister go crazy at state when she was only a freshman last year. I was so proud of her,” said Emily.

Anything you can do, I can do better.

“They got a little sister rivalry there and I think that they don’t want to get outdone by one of them. But really, they’re just competing with each other. And they really love each other, and you can tell,” said Chase.

Is there a better role model than your older sister?

“She always gets on me about having good body language and not being hard on the younger kids, like, they’re still learning. So just being more forward to them, but in a nicer manner,” said Cara, a sophomore at GHS.

“She’s also crazy about Paige Bueckers. We call them twins because they’re super alike. And they look kind of the same,” said Emily.

While the UConn point guard Bueckers is from Edina, Minn., and Cara is from Garrison, they both are obsessed with hitting threes.

“We went to a Final Four and some fan walked up to me and was like, ‘Are you kids Paige Bueckers’ sister?’ I mean, I basically am, I got Cara Schlehr,” said Emily.

Rivalries aside, the Schlehr sisters still love each other.

“She can do anything she sets her mind to,” said Emily.

“She’s a great leader,” said Cara.

And they learn from one another.

“It doesn’t matter how good or bad you are, how skilled you are. If you love something, you want to get good at it. Those two are really good examples of that,” said Chase.

These sisters want another shot at state.

Emily said she’s looking forward to attending salon school in Fargo next year. Cara has her eyes set on playing college hoops.

The Troopers start their season Friday night at Parshall.

