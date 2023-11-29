School transportation funding study discussed during legislative task force meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - It’s been 20 years since the North Dakota state legislature made a change to its funding formula for school transportation. Now, the School Funding Task Force could make another modification.

The ten-member group met on Tuesday in Bismarck to hear from school leaders about the formula and how it has been allocated over the years.

Steve Holen, McKenzie County School District superintendent, presented a study conducted by the University of North Dakota’s Bureau of Evaluation and Research Services, saying the current formula resulted in districts being underfunded.

Holen said the study provides alternate models of how to fund, each with its pros and cons. Holen said while transportation funding isn’t mandated by century code, it is very important for rural districts like his.

“I can’t go back to my home district, I can’t operate school without it, but you can keep telling me I don’t need it and therefore doesn’t need a funding level, but it’s now the reality,” said Holen.

Districts received about $24.5 million in transportation funding last year. The total expenses were about $74.8 million. The study states districts were underfunded by about $320,000 but this is skewed due to outliers.

No decisions were made, but the task force will continue to look into a potential change down the road.

