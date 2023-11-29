Moorhead man arrested near Valley City for speeding, driving under influence of drugs

By Alan Miller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - A state trooper arrested a Moorhead, Minn., man after speeding and intentionally hitting a guardrail and driving into the median.

The Highway Patrol says it happened shortly before noon on I-94 near Valley City.

The trooper clocked the car going 110 miles per hour, and when he turned around to give chase, the car sped up to 130.

After the crash, authorities say Dylan Miller got out of the car and started walking away. The trooper took him into custody, and Miller faces charges of fleeing and being under the influence of drugs.

