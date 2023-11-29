Minnesota to pilot new roadside cannabis tests within the next month

Cannabis Plant
Cannabis Plant(WCAX)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota law enforcement is expected to begin using a new method of roadside impairment testing by the start of the new year. For now, the program will be implemented as a pilot.

“This is just the next generation of technology and another tool that law enforcement can deploy when they do encounter that driver who’s impaired by something that may not be alcohol,” said Mike Hanson, Director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

The tests, more officially referred to as oral fluid roadside testing, will screen drivers for use of six different substances, including cannabis, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, opiates and more.

“The instruments that we’re looking for, look for the active ingredient in cannabis that makes a human being high,” Hanson said.

The tests, according to Hanson, will detect the presence of Delta-9 THC metabolites.

Samples obtained under the pilot will be entirely voluntary.

“The results of that test can’t be used in any way to make the basis for an arrest or for any criminal charges or any driver’s license sanction. It’s simply a voluntary test to test the instruments, but it will also allow us to get a better picture of what is actually taking place on Minnesota roads,” Hanson said.

DPS is confident the new tests won’t run a risk of false positives; those who smoked legally and are no longer feeling the effects will likely be fine.

“We’re not just looking for somebody who smoked yesterday, a week ago, two weeks ago, those aren’t the metabolites that we’re testing for. We’re looking for that one substance that makes you high,” he said.

If the pilot program is successful, the Department of Public Safety will head to the legislature to ask for full funding for the testing kits.

Each device to conduct testing costs around $5,000 and each individual test cartridge costs roughly $25, according to Hanson.

