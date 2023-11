MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say the last contact with Cassandra Gross was in March of 2023, and her last known online presence was in July of 2023.

Anyone with information can call 701-667-3250, use the Mandan PD Tip line or call their local law enforcement.

